Latest update February 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 03, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Port Kaituma Football Foundation (PKFF) Easter weekend games to return on April 8, 9 and 10 after a three-year hiatus due to Covid 19.
The Executive members of PKFF Evel Rodrigues, Glenroy Hercules and PRO Sherlon Rodrigues confirmed that this will be the thirteenth (13) edition of the annual event and all necessary arrangements and permission are being coordinated for the Games to return to Fitzburg Recreational Ground in Port Kaituma.
PKFF over the years held its games to National standards and were strongly supported by Guyana Football Federation and Referees.
Several International and local Artistes have performed on the final night over the year and according to the Organizers, this year will be special one. They are asking all fans, spectators and supporters to be tuned to social media for emerging details.
