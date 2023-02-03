Nandu stands firm to achieve debut century

2023 West Indies Championship…

– Barbados Pride trail by 266

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Matthew Nandu became the first centurion of the season when he achieved his maiden first class ton in the 2023 West Indies Championship yesterday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Nandu crossed the landmark in the morning session against the defending champion, Barbados Pride, and then pressed on to reach 126 before he finally lost his wicket. His monumental effort propelled Harpy Eagles to 371 in 121.1 overs in their first innings before the opposition began their reply.

Pride are 105 – 3 from 39 overs at stumps, trailing by 266 runs going into the third day of the four-day encounter. Overnight in the middle are Shamarh Brooks and Keon Harding on 10 and 3, respectively.

The Bajan side had a good start with the bat as Zachary McCaskie (26) and Sheyne Moseley put on a 69-run opening partnership then Kevin Sinclair picked up the wicket of McCaskie.

Jonathan Drakes (0) was the next batsman in but his stay was brief. Drakes lost his wicket to the experienced Veerasammy Permaul to bring together Moseley and Brooks. Moseley played aggressive, although striking just above 60, to bring up another first-class half century.

He reached 62 before he got an under-edge that carried through to wicketkeeper Anthony Bramble to give the debutant pacer, Shamar Joesph, his maiden first-class wicket. The night watchman then survived almost four overs before the close of play.

Earlier, Guyana started day two on 205 – 5 from 76.4 overs with Matthew Nandu (70) and Sinclair (42) out in the middle.

The pair faced 7.3 overs to add 20 runs before Pride struck to break the 62-run partnership when Sinclair needlessly fired at one way outside the off-stump and was caught behind by wicketkeeper, Brooks. Sinclair added only 1 run to his overnight score prior to him being dismissed on the 68th delivery he faced.

Permaul arrived to accompany Nandu to his milestone, and they both crossed the line with distinction. It took the opener 266 balls to reach triple figures. Harpy Eagles lost their seventh wicket on 315 when Permaul departed on 37.

Nandu, along with the other debutant, Joseph, took the score to 354 then the centurion fell after facing 331 deliveries. Joseph’s debut batting inning produced 20 runs before he met his demise while Nial Smith (9) was run out as the final wicket to fall.

Other matches – Windward Islands 243 (63.1) & 397 – 3* (108) versus T&T 315 (92.1), Leeward Islands 260 (118.3) versus Jamaica 186 – 6* (60)