Motorcyclist dies after West Bank accident

Kaieteur News – Police in Region Three are currently investigating the death of a 21-year-old man who died on Monday following an accident on the Canal No. 1 Access Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

According to police, the accident which claimed the life of Shaquan Joe of School Street Parfaite Harmonie, WBD, and left 59-year-old pedestrian Compton Bowen of 15th Street First Avenue, Parfaite Harmonie injured occurred around 18:50hrs.

It was reported to the police that a motorcycle bearing registration number CL 9686 was proceeding west along the Canal No. 1 access road at a fast rate when the pedestrian walked from south to north across the road and into the motorcyclist’s path.

Police reported that the motorcyclist ended up colliding with the pedestrian, lost control of the bike and fell on the northern corner of the road. As a result of this, he received injuries to his head.

Joe was reportedly picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited persons and placed in the tray of a motor pick-up. It was while heading to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, the motor pick-up which was proceeding north on the Versailles turn overtaking a line of traffic with hazard lights on, that the front right-side of the pick-up collided with motorcar with registration number PAB 5231 (owned and driven by a police constable who is stationed at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station) which was proceeding north along the eastern lane of the road.

Kaieteur News understands that as a result of the second accident no one received any injuries.

Joe was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

His body is currently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.