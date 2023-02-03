First Lady, officials tour Guyana’s third FPSO in SINGAPORE

Kaieteur News – First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali on Tuesday toured Guyana’s third Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading Vessel (FPSO) – ‘the ‘Prosperity’ – at the Keppel Shipyard in Singapore where it will depart for Guyana soon.

Mrs. Ali was accompanied by Mr Jon Gibbs, President of ExxonMobil Global Projects;, Mr Bruno Chabas, Chief Executive Officer, SBM Offshore, Mr Chris Ong, CEO, Keppel Offshore & Marine, Tim Chisholm, Vice President for Guyana and Suriname, Hess Corporation, Mr Tian Lixin, President of CNOOC International, and other officials.

The tour followed a dedication ceremony, during which, the First Lady was named ‘godmother’ of the vessel which is expected to arrive in Guyana during the first quarter of this year. Lead by Prosperity’s Manager, Ms Nadia Stampes, Mrs. Ali was afforded the opportunity to observe several sections of the vessel including the oil, gas, and water processing and offload metering modules.

“It was a special moment being able to explore and learn about a vessel that will bring greater prosperity to the people of Guyana. Not only that, I was happy to be able to personally meet and thank some of the workers who made this possible,” the First Lady said according to a statement issued by her office.

The tour of the mega-facility also afforded the First Lady an opportunity to meet several Guyanese who have been working on the vessel.

‘The Prosperity’ will work on ExxonMobil’s Payara development, located roughly 200 kilometres offshore Guyana. The Payara project will target an estimated resource base of about 600 million oil-equivalent barrels. The project start-up is expected later this year.

The FPSO is designed to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day, with an associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day and a water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day.

It will be spread moored in a water depth of about 1,900 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil. Once operational, ‘the Prosperity’ will increase production to an estimated 560,000 barrels of oil per day.

The vessel, which measures 342M in length, 60m in width, and 25m in height, has a minimum lifespan of 20 years. Roughly 4,000 persons have been working on the FPSO which weights 110,000 metric tonnes.