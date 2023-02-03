Exxon looking for apartments, town houses in Bel Air Park, Lamaha Gardens, 12 other neighbourhoods

LOCAL CONTENT CALL…

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Corporation’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) issued a Request For Information (RFI) this week seeking detailed commercial and technical details from suppliers of residential houses, apartments and town houses.

EEPGL said it is interested in these units that fall within the vicinity of Liliendaal to Le Ressouvenir, Bel Air Park to Lamaha Gardens and Eccles to Providence areas in Guyana.

EEPGL said it plans to enter into lease agreements for the provision of single family residential houses located within the neighborhoods known as Le Ressouvenir, Oleander Gardens, Courida Park, Ogle, Felicity, Liliendaal, Turkeyen, Pattensen , Better Hope, Atlantic Ville, Eccles, Providence, Bel Air Park, and Lamaha Gardens.

It said submissions may include apartments/ townhouses or single-family units that may be at the following stages: design, execution/construction, move in ready, under renovation or estimated completion by 2025

EEPGL said the location of residential house/apartment/town houses must have direct road access, free of obstacles and appropriate surface for parking.

The oil company said preferred houses should be in-suite- meaning each bedroom has a dedicated bathroom. It said too that facilities should include security features such as, fencing, lighting, security bars for windows and doors, security hut with washroom facility as well as safety features such as emergency egress, fire extinguishers and smoke detection alarms.

ExxonMobil’s move for sufficient housing unit is due to the developments associated with its four sanctioned projects in the Stabroek Block.

Exxon’s Liza Phase 1 and Phase 2 developments are currently operating at their combined gross production capacity of more than 360,000 barrels of oil per day.

The third development at Payara is on track to come online at the end of 2023 utilizing the Prosperity FPSO with a production capacity of approximately 220,000 gross barrels of oil per day. The fourth development, Yellowtail, is expected to come online in 2025, utilizing the ‘ONE GUYANA’, an FPSO with a production capacity of approximately 250,000 gross barrels of oil per day.

A Plan of Development is expected to be submitted to the Government of Guyana before year end for a fifth development, Uaru, which is expected to come online at the end of 2026 with a gross production capacity of approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day.

Discussions have also commenced for a sixth project.

The Stabroek Block is 6.6 million acres. EEPGL is operator and holds 45 percent interest in the concession. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds 30 percent interest and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited holds 25 percent interest.