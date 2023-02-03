Latest update February 3rd, 2023 12:59 AM

De outstanding market and outstanding matters!

Feb 03, 2023

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De unrest in which a truck was vandalized and then set alight on de Buxton-Friendship Public Road did remind dem boys about de mayhem in Mon Repos. During dat terrible episode where vendors were robbed, vehicles set alight and stalls destroyed.

Imagine dem gat video showing people riding off with items dem steal and up to now none of dem wah steal appear in front de court. Wan man did go pun television and wan man go pun public television and claim how serious charges coming.

Dem boys still waiting fuh dese serious charges fuh reach.  Dem charges probably coming pun a steamer from Iceland. Dem boys hoping de charges gan reach before de new FPSO vessel wah depart Singapore for Guyana: de one dat dem name ‘Prosperity’.

De failure to institute dem charges following de Mon Repose mayhem emboldened those who set the truck alight and committed robbery on Wednesday. Dat is why dem boys nah surprise by what took place. Is sheer blow bow happening! De people getting empty promises and false hopes.

Dem building over de Mon Repos Market. Wan man seh how “Mon Repose gan be one of de outstanding markets. Well it outstanding fuh truth. It deh in de wrong place, almost in de middle of de public road. Justice fuh dem vendors wah get beat up and rob last year is still outstanding.  And dem vendors still gat outstanding grievances.

 Talk half. Leff half!

