Cuban woman killed as vehicles explode on Mabura Trail

Kaieteur News – A female Cuban national was killed when two vehicles collided and then exploded on the Mabura Trail on Thursday afternoon.

In a press release police said the accident occurred at about 15:20 hrs between 39 and 40 Miles Mabura Trail, involving a minibus and a motor pick-up which resulted in the death of a female Cuban national.

Details reaching this media house confirms that the vehicles involved in the accident are: minibus #BVV 5815, owned by Eon Sinclair of Kitty, Georgetown and driven by 35-year-old Kirk Allicock, a licensed driver, along with thirteen (13) passengers (both Indian and Cuban nationals), and motor pick-up (registration number, driver name and address unknown).

Enquiries disclosed that the minibus #BVV 5915 was proceeding to Mabura on the left side of the trail in the vicinity of 39 and 40 Miles Mabura, and while negotiating a left bend, the motor pick-up which was proceeding in the opposite direction on the right side of the said trail collided with the front portion of the minibus.

As a result of the collision, both vehicles burst into flames.

A female Cuban national seated behind the driver was pinned in the minibus when it caught fire — and she perished in the vehicle.

The driver and the other passengers received injuries. They were taken to Linden Hospital, where four persons (two males and two females) were treated and referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital while the driver and others are receiving treatment at the Linden Hospital.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News understands that the pick-up is owned by the Brazilian Company, Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A, which was handed the contract to construct the first leg of the Linden to Lethem road.

Back in May last year the Government of Guyana officially signed a contract with Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A., the Brazilian company which will be constructing the 121km asphaltic concrete road from Linden to Mabura Hill. The company was given a no-objection by the Caribbean Development Bank’s (CDB) to build the US$190 million or GY$32.4 billion road. Construtora Queiroz Galvao S.A. was among five contractors that submitted bids for the Ministry of Public Works project. Kaieteur News had reported that this infrastructure project is being pursued by the Government of Guyana in partnership with CDB and the United Kingdom Government. The UK funded US$66 million, the CDB funded US$112 million while the Guyana Government provided US$12 million.