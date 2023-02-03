Alarming rise in attempts to smuggle drugs in barrels, packages – GRA

Kaieteur News – There has been an alarming increase in efforts to smuggle refined narcotic drugs and other illicit items through personal consignments (barrels, boxes, packages, and containers) at all ports of entry into Guyana, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) said Thursday.

In a statement to the media, the Revenue Authority said that the increase has been noted over the past few months while noted that just recently the Authority and Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) seized quantities of cannabis and refined marijuana found in personal effect consignments and suitcases which led to several persons being arrested and placed before the court.

Notably, it was stated that the Authority in collaboration with its sister Agencies, CANU and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) intend to pursue and minimise all such illicit trade/activities. Anyone who fails to adhere, and found in pursuit thereof will be condignly dealt with in accordance with the respective laws – GRA said.

“The Authority once again advises all such persons dealing in or in contemplation engaging in such illegal activities to cease and desist therefrom,” GRA said.

As the GRA continues to work together with the General Public to ensure compliance with the Nation’s Tax, Trade and Border laws, the Authority encourages persons to report any illicit, unlawful or smuggling activities on telephone number 227- 6060, or extensions 3201, 3204, 3205, 3211, 3212, or 3408.

The Authority said that all information provided therein, will be dealt with strict confidentiality and such persons may be rewarded in accordance with the provisions of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01.