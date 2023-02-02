West Indies name squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Three Under 19 Rising Stars players called up to feature in marquee event in South Africa

JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel yesterday announced a 15-member West Indies Women squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa starting on 11 February. The squad sees the inclusion of three West Indies Under19 Rising Stars players who recently competed in the first ever ICC Women’s U19 World Cup: Zaida James, Trishan Holder and Djenaba Joseph.

Shemaine Campbelle, the wicketkeeper/batter has been named as Vice-Captain. Experienced allrounder Stafanie Taylor has been named in the squad subject to a final fitness assessment.

Lead Selector Ann Browne-John said: “The selectors have opted for a blend of youth and experience for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Four senior players who have been out through injury have returned – Stafanie Taylor, Shakera Selman, Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation. We continue the developmental pathway to grow women’s cricket in the region, hence we feel the time is right to include three of the Under 19 Rising Stars in the squad.”

Browne-John added: “Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph and Trishan Holder have been making great progress and have been included in the squad. ​ Zaida brings both left-hand batting and left-arm orthodox bowling, both of which the team has been missing in recent time. Djenaba is a batting allrounder and Trishan a powerful striker and wicketkeeping option. They have all proven that they can hold their own at this level. We believe the 15 players consist of a good all-round mix and we expect them to be able to compete in this World Cup.”

The West Indies squad features six players, Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman and Afy Fletcher who became World Champions in 2016. West Indies have been drawn in Group 2 alongside England, India, Pakistan and Ireland and will travel to Cape Town on Friday 3 February ahead of the start of the tournament, which will begin on Friday 10 February with hosts South Africa taking on Sri Lanka.

Newlands, Cape Town; Boland Park, Paarl and St. George’s Park, Gqeberha are the host venues for the tournament with both Semi-Finals and the Final being played in Cape Town on 26 February.

T20 World Cup Match schedule

Monday, 13 February: West Indies vs England, Boland Park, Paarl, 3pm (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)

Wednesday, 15 February: West Indies vs India, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)

Friday, 17 February: West Indies vs Ireland, Newlands, Cape Town,7pm (1pm Eastern Caribbean/12noon Jamaica)

Sunday, 19 February: West Indies vs Pakistan, Boland Park, Paarl, 3pm (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)

FULL SQUAD

Hayley Matthews ​ (Captain)

Shemaine Campbelle (Vice Captain)

Aaliyah Alleyne

Shamilia Connell

Afy Fletcher

Shabika Gajnabi

Chinelle Henry

Trishan Holder

Zaida James

Djenaba Joseph

Chedean Nation

Karishma Ramharack

Shakera Selman

Stafanie Taylor

Rashada Williams