No bail for businessman who chopped wife at wash bay

Kaieteur News – The businessman who brutally chopped his wife at a wash bay on Sunday was on Wednesday remanded to prison when he made his first court appearance at the No.51 Magistrate’s Court.

Charged with attempted murder is Khemadatt Persaud called “Krishna” 55 of Lot 40 Vryheid, West Bank Berbice. Persaud who is a well-known businessman in Berbice was charged with attempt to commit murder on Deoranie Marcia Badal, 36, Import Officer for Nand Persaud & Company Inc.

He was not required to plead and was remanded to prison until February 16, 2023.

Meanwhile, prior to Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh remanding the accused, the prosecution told the court that Badal is currently hospitalised since she has been tested positive for COVID-19. She was also listed as being in a critical state.

Police had reported that Badal was at the Jamrock Wash Bay in Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice when the accused approached her vehicle she was in and began chopping the windscreen of the vehicle. Police said the woman became fearful and exited the vehicle but was chopped by the man. However, surveillance footage seen by this publication shows that the victim drove to the wash bay and did not fully put her car in park when the accused rushed up from behind with a cutlass and began chopping the woman as she exited her vehicle. She collapsed on the ground but he continued to fire chops at her before escaping in his car in a westerly direction. Persons who were at the wash bay assisted the woman after the accused ran away and a police constable who was also there, took her to the Port Mourant Hospital. She was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital and subsequently moved to the Ocean View Hospital because of her testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.