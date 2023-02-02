Nandu keeps Harpy Eagles airborne

2023 West Indies Championship…

Kaieteur News – First class debutant, Matthew Nandu, made a solid impression with the bat for the Guyana Harpy Eagles as they commenced their 2023 West Indies Championship campaign against the defending champion, Barbados Pride, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

The 19-year-old patiently crafted an unbeaten innings of 70 on the opening day of the four-day match when Harpy Eagles opted to take first strike and reached 205 – 5 in 76.4 overs at stumps.

Nandu did well to fill the gap that was left when Guyana’s top scorer from the previous season, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, departed for International duties. The squad also features new comers Shamar Joseph and the experienced Ashmead Nedd.

The match began with a shortened first session due to last minute repairs being done to the pitch; Guyana pedaled to 29 – 0 from 12 overs. The other opening batsman, Chandrapaul Hemraj, was the first to fall in the second session with the score on 30, when he was bowled by Jair McAllister for 11 on his 37th delivery.

The right-handed Tevin Imlach was the new batsman but his stay in the middle was brief. He was caught leg-before-wicket by Akeem Jordan without getting off the mark as Harpy Eagles stumbled to 35-2 in the 16th over.

Kemol Savory was the next to join Nandu to make it a double left-handed pair like the openers. They added 45 runs for the third wicket before Savory was caught behind by Shane Dowrich on 25, off the bowling of Chaim Holder.

The Harpy Eagles captain, Leon Johnson – another left-hander, partnered with Nandu with the score on 80 in the 30th over. That pair took their team to 122 – 3 in 45 overs at the tea interval. Nandu brought up his maiden first-class half century to end the second session on 50 while Johnson was on 24.

The left-hander took 124 deliveries to achieve the milestone, seven of which were dispatched to the boundary rope.

When the final session commenced, it did not take long for Pride to pick up their third wicket as Johnson (26) pushed too far for one from the off-spinner, Holder, and was caught at second slip by Jordan, with the score on 126.

While Nandu stood firm at the other end, Anthony Bramble added only 20 as Harpy Eagles lost their fifth wicket for 163 in the 63rd over. Kevin Sinclair was the new batsman that paired with Nandu and lasted until the close of play.

Sinclair played an excellent innings to chalk up 28 from 47 deliveries at stumps while the impressive Nandu is also overnight in the middle after facing 219 deliveries in an innings that has five hours and 28 minutes on the clock. The opener has struck nine fours and is 30 runs away from his maiden first class century.

Today the match is scheduled to resume from 10:00hrs.

Scores at Stumps on Day 1: GHE 205-5 from 76.4 overs (Matthew Nandu 71*, Kevn Sinclair 28*, Kemol Savory 25. Akeem Jordan 2-34, Chaim Holder 2-36, Jair Mc Allister 1-20).