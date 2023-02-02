Letitia Wright pays tribute to family, country

…after conferred with honorary doctorate from UG

Kaieteur News – Guyanese born actress, Letitia Wright was on Wednesday awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Arts and Letters by the University of Guyana during which she paid tribute to her family and country for believing in her ability.

The university yesterday held an Extraordinary Convocation ceremony at its Turkeyen campus, awarding the prestigious degree to the Black Panther star. A tearful Wright took the podium and firstly honoured her family and friends who have supported her in all of her achievement. “These are all people who have stood behind me and have nurtured me with love,” she said.

Wright who grew up in Goed Intent on the West Bank of Demerara shared yesterday that her journey to where she is today has not been an easy one but trusting God, she waited for her moments. “There is a particular scripture in the Bible that speak about the wedding banquet and Jesus speaks of when you are invited to the wedding banquet, do not take the high seat, take the lowly seat and wait for the persons who is in charge to honour you and I carry that with me in my career and in my life and I want to share that with you today that no matter where you are going, no matter what your path is, please do it with humility and trust that God will exalt you when it’s time. I have always waited for my moment,” the awarding winning actress shared.

She added that as the years went by in her career and as God used her, she always made it known to everyone where she came from. “I really took the opportunity to highlight my country because this country is a part of where I am from, this country is in my bloodline I go home and there is pepperpot and bread, I go home and there is dhal roti, my favourite, I go home and there is Guyana in the very fabric of all that I do and all that I am so in a way, I have not been home but home has not left me,” she expressed.

Wright who is in Guyana on an invitation by the President Irfaan Ali said to the gathering yesterday: “I accept this honour and as I continue to journey on in my career, in my path and wherever God has for me to do I just want to thank you for your love and support and as you love me, I love you and as you are proud of me, I am proud of you too Guyana.”

UG’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Paloma Mohammed in her brief remarks, stated that the honorary doctorate that has been given to the actress was bestowed on 10 other persons before in the 60 years history of UG and is the university’s highest honour.

She expressed to Wright that “I find it important that you are teaching the world about power of peace, tradition and science through your art and the art of those great writers and those you will work with.”

Following the ceremony at the university, Wright was escorted to State House for a meeting with President Irfaan Ali. There the Head-of-State presented Wright with a framed copy of her Guyanese birth certificate and a copy of her parent’s marriage certificate. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star said she appreciated the gift and that the President “read her mind.” Wright then visited the City Hall where she received the symbolic key to the City of Georgetown from His Worship the Mayor, Pt Ubraj Narine. Narine was joined by Deputy Mayor Alfred Mentore and Councillors of the MCC who expressed pride in Wright’s achievements and supported the recognition. Town Clerk (ag) Candace Nelson along with Councillors and staff indicated that “this was a moment in our history for all Guyanese to rally around,” Mayor Narine said on his official Facebook page. Dr. Wright in her statement mentioned that she “sees the key to the City as a symbol of respect, honour and trust that it doesn’t come lightly, “it has to be earned and respected.” She further mentioned that she will use it with grace and honour while thanking the Mayor for honouring her and her family. As Dr. Wright concluded, she signed the Mayor’s visitation book for special invitees.