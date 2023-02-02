Latest update February 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Karl’s Place in Mocha killing the golden years of an elderly woman

Feb 02, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authority towards the issue of noise nuisance emerging from Karl’s Place located at Lot ‘N’ Nelson Street Mocha East Bank Demerara.

I am a retired Public Servant and the neighbour of the above business place. Music is being played for most part of the day and all night until 5am. Several complaints were made to the Mocha Police Outpost but to no avail. I tried speaking to the proprietor explaining to him how the noise is affecting me. I was met with a hostile attitude and in the end, he said, ‘do what the hell you like’’.

Mr. Editor it has become a major concern since it constantly causes me to lose sleep and have headaches. I am also hypertensive. I am kindly asking that through this media swift action be taken and so at least in this regard help me to enjoy my golden years of age 75 and 81 years plus.

Regards,

Frustrated Mocha resident

