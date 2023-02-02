Karl’s Place in Mocha killing the golden years of an elderly woman

Latest update February 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 02, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authority towards the issue of noise nuisance emerging from Karl’s Place located at Lot ‘N’ Nelson Street Mocha East Bank Demerara.
I am a retired Public Servant and the neighbour of the above business place. Music is being played for most part of the day and all night until 5am. Several complaints were made to the Mocha Police Outpost but to no avail. I tried speaking to the proprietor explaining to him how the noise is affecting me. I was met with a hostile attitude and in the end, he said, ‘do what the hell you like’’.
Mr. Editor it has become a major concern since it constantly causes me to lose sleep and have headaches. I am also hypertensive. I am kindly asking that through this media swift action be taken and so at least in this regard help me to enjoy my golden years of age 75 and 81 years plus.
Regards,
Frustrated Mocha resident
Pres. Ali begging for loans!!
Feb 02, 2023Three Under 19 Rising Stars players called up to feature in marquee event in South Africa JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel yesterday announced a 15-member West...
Feb 02, 2023
Feb 02, 2023
Feb 02, 2023
Feb 01, 2023
Feb 01, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – It is ironic that local cricket enthusiasts should be calling upon the government to intervene in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]