Jaryl Moore appointed Strength and Conditioning Coach for GHE

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has appointed Jaryl Moore, who is a fitness trainer certified by the International Sports Science Association, as Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Guyana Harpy Eagles team currently involve in the regional four day championship.

Moore recently worked at the Ministry of Education attached to Queen’s College where he taught Physical Education and Sports. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Medical Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy, a Graduate Diploma in Computer Science, Psychology at the Cambridge A Level, and CXC subjects in the area of science.

The appointment of Jaryl Moore as the Strength and Conditioning Coach with the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) is in keeping with CWI Sports Medicine and Science Strategy for the development of players. CWI Manager of Sports Medicine and Science Dr. Oba Gulston expressed gratitude to the Territorial Boards for their commitment shownin the appointment of physiotherapists and Strength and Conditioning Coaches.

Moore’s selection complements the appointment in December 2022 of Angelica Holder as a physiotherapist attached to the Guyana Cricket Board, with her main responsibility being that of the Guyana Harpy Eagles.

On the implementation of this new Regional Medical Team, Dr. Gulston indicated that, “The assignments of the physiotherapists and Strength and Conditioning Coaches will greatly improve the medical support for all players in our system and the communication between our medical professionals, teams, and players.”

Further, Dr. Gulston mentioned that, “CWI will centrally train all the Strength and Conditioning Coaches and Physiotherapists to ensure compliance with operating procedures for testing. The Territorial Board’s assigned Strength and Conditioning Coach and Physiotherapist will now be able to work collaboratively to carry out the relevant tests locally for all players Men, Women, and Youths within their Territory. Given this fact, it is necessary that each Territorial Board has access to the correct equipment, with the initial equipment purchases including that Timing gates, Jump Mats, Dynamometer (Muscle tester) with an expansion pack, and Software and IT support for all equipment.”

Jaryl Moore said that he was happy to be appointed as the Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Guyana Cricket Board and that he is keen on using his knowledge and experience to improve players by getting them to match readiness. Jaryl indicated that thorough planning on mental, skills and decision-making will be necessary for player growth. This approach will help to realize improved performances and so help the players to transition to higher competitive levels.