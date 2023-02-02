First Lady gives official send off for Prosperity FPSO

Latest update February 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – First Lady Arya Ali officially dedicated the Prosperity vessel at a naming ceremony in Singapore. Prosperity is the third floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel that will operate in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

Mrs. Ali is the godmother of the vessel, a longstanding maritime tradition which identifies a woman to bestow good luck and protection over the vessel and those who sail aboard.

“This vessel offers another avenue to prosperity, an opportunity to build a future for our people, a future they deserve. The Prosperity is more than just a symbol of development though; she is a physical manifestation of the hard work and collaborative relationship between the people of Guyana and the collection of companies doing business in our oil and gas sector,” Mrs. Ali said.

First Lady Arya Ali flanked by officials from SBM Offshore and ExxonMobil during the naming ceremony

ExxonMobil’s Senior Vice President of Deepwater Hunter Farris praised the level of collaboration among multiple companies in several countries that went into making the project a reality. He also highlighted the benefits that will arise from having a third vessel operating offshore Guyana.

“The Prosperity reaffirms ExxonMobil’s commitment to Guyana. A third vessel operating offshore will further contribute to Guyana’s transformation, creating new business and employment opportunities over the life of its operation,” said Mr. Farris.

The Prosperity, which is scheduled to leave Singapore for Guyana this quarter, will be utilized on the Payara development, ExxonMobil Guyana’s third project in the Stabroek Block. Start-up is expected later this year.

The Prosperity will have an initial production target of 220,000 barrels of oil per day and an overall storage volume of around two million barrels.

