De messenger nuff men bin waiting pon…arrive

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Deh gat a woman who mekkin nuff men happy. And all she doing is giving friendly advice.

She deh pon Tik Tok and she preaching de words wah nuff men glad fuh hear. But she also displeasing plenty women, who nah agree with what she talking.

De woman claim how her husband is her boss. He is number one. She telling dem odder women dem muss listen and do whatever dem husband want dem fuh do. When some of dem boys hear dis, dem buss out into applause. Dem want UG fuh give dis lady a doctorate. Dem urging de woman fuh “Talk de talk, Sister! Talk de talk!”

And de woman smiling when she talking. She even tell dem women how dem need to bring more women fuh their husbands. One man when he hear dis leff with he mouth open. He scream, “Where were you all my life! Dis is what I want dem other women to hear!”

But some women turning up dem mouth. Dem nah agree with what de woman talk. She even tell a story about a woman who ketch she husband cheating. And guess what she did? She bring de sweet woman in she house so dat de husband gan be pleased. Wan man when he hear dis sister preach, he turn up de volume on he phone so he wife could hear what he called, de “words of wisdom”. De last time dem boys check, he deh in de Emergency Ward.

Nah ask dem boys how he get there and wah happen to he phone.

Talk half. Leff half!