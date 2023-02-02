Latest update February 2nd, 2023 12:59 AM

An urgent solution to the morning traffic chaos on the West Bank of Demerara is needed

Feb 02, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

I wish to highlight an unbearable situation that has developed recently on the West Bank of Demerara and is inconveniencing and frustrating some road users. During the hours of 6:00 to 8:00, commuters using the West Bank Demerara Public Road not crossing the Demerara Harbour Bridge are left to the mercies of the multitude trying to catch the double lanes to head over the bridge.

Initially, if you travelled from the west coast, there were two lanes to cross the bridge and a third lane for those persons heading further up the bank. Today, there are four lanes heading to the bridge and those of us heading further up the west bank are left with the uneven bumpy curb to traverse.

If you are heading north along the West Bank Public Road, apart from the unscrupulous drivers who drive in the corner lane to bore the line, as soon as you pass the harbour bridge, there is nowhere to go. This is because four lanes of traffic are heading to the bridge. So, between Schoonord Road and the Demerara Harbour Bridge in the morning, it is chaotic, with no police presence to marshal and manage the traffic situation.

How long will this continue? No one knows. But, at the moment that is the situation from Monday to Friday, between the hours of 6:00 to 8:00, on the West Bank Public Road between Schoonord Road and the Demerara Harbour Bridge.  Editor, I wish this letter finally highlights to the Region Three Commander that there is a serious traffic problem that needs solving, and that he provides the appropriate means of managing the traffic issue highlighted in this letter in a timely and consistent manner.

Yours faithfully,

A frustrated driver

