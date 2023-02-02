Accreditation of creative arts institute, hosting of literary arts festival on the card this year

– as $4.3B approved for Culture, Youth and Sports Ministry

Kaieteur News – The Culture, Youth and Sports Ministry’s budgetary allocation of some $4.3 billion was on Tuesday approved by the Parliamentary Committee of Supply and will see the further advancement of these sectors in 2023.

Minister, Charles Ramson Jr. noted that from the allotment, some $200 million caters for the upcoming Mashramani float parade and a series of sub-events including flag raising ceremony, Calypso, Chutney and Soca monarch competitions, steel band panorama, and folk evening.

The Guyana talent search, religious events and other activities related to Cricket Carnival and the One Guyana festival are also catered for in the allocation, the minister disclosed. This year’s budget allocation will see funds being expended for the accreditation of the Institute of Creative Arts.

The Literary Arts Festival which aims to bring all the works associated with the Guyana Prize for Literature to life through a number of sub-events, such as poetry slam, storytelling, symposiums and others is also catered for. There will also be a drama component which will see three to four plays being supported by the government. The first one will commence during the Literary Arts Festival and the second during the Independence celebration. The Regatta which will be hosted at Blue Lake, Linden, Region Ten as well as steel pan on the beach are also on the cards. (DPI)