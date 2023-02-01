Solar electricity for 30,000 hinterland communities this year

Latest update February 1st, 2023 12:58 AM
Feb 01, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has reiterated that Guyana will this year receive some 30,000 solar panel systems, to distribute to households across 200 hinterland communities.
Phillips told the Parliamentary Committee of Supply Monday evening, that 10,000 solar panels are expected to arrive in the first quarter of this year, while 10,000 of the systems will meet in the second quarter and another 10,000 by year end. “So, it is our expectation that by the end of this year all 30,000 of the solar panel systems will be in the country and they will be distributed in 200 hinterland communities,” the prime minister stated.
He said the overall aim is to bridge the energy divide, citing that it is his agency’s responsibility to bridge the internet and electricity gaps. “I assure you that the Office of the Prime Minister will be working with the other Ministries including the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs to distribute the 30,000 solar panels based on a needs basis.
“Mr. Speaker, we are committed to transparency, and as the information becomes available, we will communicate with the general Guyanese public and certainly the Opposition side of the House…This project will benefit all of us,” the prime minister added. The hinterland solar project follows the signing of a US $7.2 million Line of Credit agreement between the Governments of Guyana and India, back in September 2021. The signing coincided with the 57th anniversary celebration of Indian Technical Economic Cooperation (ITEC) day. (DPI)
Pres. Ali begging for loans!!
Jan 31, 2023EAST LONDON, South Africa- Despite a valiant 34 from captain Hayley Matthews and 21 not out from debutant Zaida James, the West Indies Women fell to an 8-wicket defeat to India Women in their final...
Jan 31, 2023
Jan 31, 2023
Jan 31, 2023
Jan 31, 2023
Jan 30, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – It is said that the only things that start on time in Guyana are banks and cricket. Not anymore. I... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]