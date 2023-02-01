So far, so good for Garrett at Allianz Field

– Focused on joining Minnesota United

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Golden Jaguars defender, Jeremy Garrett, told Kaieteur News that it has been “so far, so good” at Allianz Field in the ‘Land of 100,000 Lakes’.

Garrett departed Guyana over the weekend and wrapped up his second day of training as he takes a shot at playing for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Minnesota United (Next Pro team) after receiving a Try-out from the club.

The former Fruta Conquerors defender’s try-out with the 2019 US Open Cup Runners-up was made possible by Guyanese Hall-of-Famer, Alex Bunbury through his Alex Bunbury Sport and Academic Academy (ABSAA) Inc.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) defender said he had passed his fitness test and had a light training session.

Garrett hopes to impress Coaches Adrian Heath and Cameron Knowles enough to stay at the St Paul-based club.

If successful, Garrett will join his countrymen Omari Glasgow (Chicago Fire FC) and Curtez Kellman (Sporting KC) in the MLS Next Pro-League.

The articulate player is having his third outing at chasing his dreams, dating back to his 2016 stint at Sporting Lisbon as a 16-year-old, along with a shot at MLS club DC United as an 18-year-old in 2018.

Garrett graduated from the Louisiana State University (LSU) at Eunice in 2019 after a stellar outing with the Bengals on the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) level.

The charismatic defender, who Captained Guyana at the U15, U17, U19 and U20 levels, will look to impress the Coaches in St. Paul at the Allianz Field.

Garrett, on January 1, won the GFF/Kashif and Shanghai One Guyana President’s Cup tournament. He currently plays for the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) after playing all his club career with Fruta Conquerors FC.

He has played an important role in the defence for Fruta Conquerors and GDF in their run to several local titles.

At the school level, Garrett played for Chase Academy racking up many titles before accepting a scholarship offer to play on the NJCAA circuit.

While playing for LSU at Eunice, Garrett helped guided the institution to their historic maiden NJCAA 2018 Region 23 Men’s Championship. He won the District Championship twice and was named of the best 11 of Louisiana District.