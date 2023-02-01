Security guard, son shot during attack at Onderneeming

Kaieteur News – A security guard and his son are nursing gunshot wounds at the Suddie Public Hospital, Region Two following an attack on Monday night by three gunmen at Onderneeming Sand pit, Essequibo Coast.

The victims have been identified as 63-year-old Stanley Paton, and 28-year-old Ryan Paton of Hot and Cold, Onderneeming.

The elder Stanley, who works as a security guard, told Kaieteur News that the gunmen attacked him first at around 22:00hrs while he was sleeping in a hammock at the camp where he was stationed to watch over the Hot and Cold Loam pit.

He recalled that he was awakened by the ray of a flashlight shining in his face. Stanley said that he attempted to get out of the hammock but before he could do so three men surrounded him and placed a shot gun to his head.

The man said he tried to escape but ended up in the scuffle with the trio as they held onto him. Stanley said he unmasked one of the men before he was beaten.

The security guard said that the trio dragged him out of the camp and took him to the bottom of a hill where he was beaten some more. He claimed that as he was being beaten he screamed for help.

Luckily for Stanley his work place was not located far from his home and his screams might have awakened his sleeping family who began shouting out for him. Stanley believes that had it not been for the screams from his family, that he would have been dead.

Realising that persons were alerted, the trio stopped beating Stanley and fled. However, as they were leaving, Stanley’s son arrived to render assistance and they fired a gunshot in the direction of the father and son.

Both Stanley and his son were hit by pellets, which may have been from a buckshot round (shotgun shell that sually contains numerous pellets in the casing of the round).

Stanley was wounded in his upper right arm while his son received injuries to his body. The duo was rushed to the Suddie Hospital where they are receiving medical attention. Their conditions are said to be stable.

The motive behind the attack is unclear but Kaieteur News understands that this the second time that Stanley and his family were attacked and they are now fearful for their lives.

Police have since launched an investigation.