RHTYSC launches full coloured review magazine

– GTT is main sponsor

Kaieteur News – The Management of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS last week launched its 2022 Review Magazine as the club presses ahead with plans for 2023. The magazine was launched in a brief ceremony involving the management and members of the club, which is among the most active and vibrant youth and sports organisations in Guyana.

Club Secretary /CEO Hilbert Foster, who served as the Editor in Chief of the forty pages magazine, hailed it as another red letter day in the remarkable one in the RHTYSC thirty three years history.

The club, he stated, has published an annual magazine since 2000 but it was the first time that it was fully coloured. The magazine was produced by the Public Relations Committee of the club and published at J Printery in New Amsterdam. The review, apart from reviewing the club achievements in 2022, also covers the outstanding work done during the last five years by the eleven teams of the club.

Among the sub headings covered are Cricket Teams, RHTYSC Honour Roll of International Players, sponsorship, Award Ceremony, Medical Outreach, tribute programmes, Charity Outreach, Say Yes/Say No campaign, Club Executives, Future Cricketing Stars, Christmas Village, Republic Bank Summer Camp, Busta and Bakewell Cricket Academy, Tribute to Club Members, National Awards, support for ST Francis Church, Community Projects, Dolphin Award of Excellence.

Tribute to Parents, Construction of Homes, meetings with Government Officials, Basil Butcher Trust Fund, 2023 Captains and major achievements 1990 -2023 were also noted. The magazine also features a Secretary’s Remarks from Foster, who expressed thanks to his fellow executives for their dedication in making a positive difference. The RHTYSC in 2022 produced a total of twenty two regional and Guyana players, while a combined 29 played for Berbice at all levels. The magazine would be shared out free of cost across Guyana, the West Indies and North America.

Special thanks were extended to the management of Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Co Ltd (GTT) for being the main sponsor of the magazine, especially Marketing Executive Clarence Perry. Other sponsors were Bakewell, Panthera Solutions, Ansa Mcal, Berbice Cricket Board, GNNL, Mart, Annexe Salon, Guyana Beverages, Namilco and Banks DIH Ltd.