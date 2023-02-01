National Assembly approves budgetary allocation for Legal Affairs Ministry

Kaieteur News – The National Assembly on Tuesday approved the Ministry of Legal Affairs budgetary allocation of $6.2B.

Some $150M has been allocated for constitutional reform while $30M has been allocated for the establishment of a local law school.

The Council of Legal Education recently granted its approval for the establishment of such an institution in Guyana and according to Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, this move to establish the local law school is in keeping with government’s transformational agenda.

Some $435M has been allocated for the advancement of the Justice Sector Programme, which will cater to institutional strengthening and justice reform.

Nandlall outlined the details of capital expenditure, under the Policy Development and Administration programme. He said that the project provides for alternative sentencing interventions, strengthening of probation services, design and implementation of the restorative justice programme, implementation of case management and court scheduling system, and training of judges and magistrates in the use of alternatives to pretrial detention.

The Attorney General disclosed that a building has already been secured and furnished to house the Law Reform Commission. Further, some $10 million has been allocated to facilitate public outreaches and sensitisation programmes.

As outlined previously, law revision is also on the cards for 2023, and some $220M has been allocated for this purpose.

“This year, we are doing the revised Laws of Guyana from 2012 to December 31, 2022. We are also doing Law Reports from 2007 to 2020, and that is the publication of the book as well as online,” Nandlall disclosed.

He said too that some $6M has been allocated for consultations on the Arbitration Bill which is an ongoing process. The introduction of this Bill, he said, is in keeping with Government’s goal to make Guyana an arbitration capital.

Arbitration is considered the supreme method of conflict resolution for the oil and gas sector and a modern legislation would instill confidence in international investors that Guyana can be a competent arbitration hub.