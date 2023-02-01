Latest update February 1st, 2023 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

National Assembly approves budgetary allocation for Legal Affairs Ministry

Feb 01, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The National Assembly on Tuesday approved the Ministry of Legal Affairs budgetary allocation of $6.2B.

Some $150M has been allocated for constitutional reform while $30M has been allocated for the establishment of a local law school.

The Council of Legal Education recently granted its approval for the establishment of such an institution in Guyana and according to Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, this move to establish the local law school is in keeping with government’s transformational agenda.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC

Some $435M has been allocated for the advancement of the Justice Sector Programme, which will cater to institutional strengthening and justice reform.

Nandlall outlined the details of capital expenditure, under the Policy Development and Administration programme. He said that the project provides for alternative sentencing interventions, strengthening of probation services, design and implementation of the restorative justice programme, implementation of case management and court scheduling system, and training of judges and magistrates in the use of alternatives to pretrial detention.

The Attorney General disclosed that a building has already been secured and furnished to house the Law Reform Commission. Further, some $10 million has been allocated to facilitate public outreaches and sensitisation programmes.

As outlined previously, law revision is also on the cards for 2023, and some $220M has been allocated for this purpose.

This year, we are doing the revised Laws of Guyana from 2012 to December 31, 2022. We are also doing Law Reports from 2007 to 2020, and that is the publication of the book as well as online,” Nandlall disclosed.

He said too that some $6M has been allocated for consultations on the Arbitration Bill which is an ongoing process. The introduction of this Bill, he said, is in keeping with Government’s goal to make Guyana an arbitration capital.

Arbitration is considered the supreme method of conflict resolution for the oil and gas sector and a modern legislation would instill confidence in international investors that Guyana can be a competent arbitration hub.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Pres. Ali begging for loans!!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

James cameos with bat but India take victory

James cameos with bat but India take victory

Jan 31, 2023

EAST LONDON, South Africa- Despite a valiant 34 from captain Hayley Matthews and 21 not out from debutant Zaida James, the West Indies Women fell to an 8-wicket defeat to India Women in their final...
Read More
Guyana to Suriname Cycling Group ride hailed a success

Guyana to Suriname Cycling Group ride hailed a...

Jan 31, 2023

Michael Singh returns as GBF president

Michael Singh returns as GBF president

Jan 31, 2023

Monedderlust, Ann’s Grove United, Buxton Stars through to quarter-finals

Monedderlust, Ann’s Grove United, Buxton Stars...

Jan 31, 2023

Unit of Allied Arts/Nexgen Golf Completes PE Workshops in Region 6

Unit of Allied Arts/Nexgen Golf Completes PE...

Jan 31, 2023

NSC-instated committee decides Sports Awards winners

NSC-instated committee decides Sports Awards...

Jan 30, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]