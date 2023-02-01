Manganese Company still to honour President Ali’s order to fix damaged dam in Matthews Ridge – Residents Complain

Kaieteur News – After more than a month since President Irfaan Ali instructed Chinese owned company, Guyana Manganese Inc (GMI), to fix a dam at Pakera, Matthews Ridge, North West District, Region residents have accused them of damaging, the company is yet to comply.

The President had visited Matthews Ridge on December 20, 2022 to listen to the concerns of the residents living there. Their major concerns were the state of the roads in their community that according to them were being repeatedly damaged by GMI’s ongoing operations and a dam that GMI was accused of breaching in 2021.

Because of the breach, the community of Pakera suffered severe floods. Some repairs were done by the company, but not to the satisfaction of the residents.

Kaieteur News understands that they had built a make shift bridge “with two fine wood” that poses a danger for the villagers to cross.

During President Ali’s visit, the residents said that they had asked the company to fix it because there are elderly people and little children living in that area that can injure themselves but, the company refused.

The residents alleged that company’s General Manager, Jason Wong would tell them, “You can’t tell us what to fix”.

Kaieteur News understands that Wong told President Ali that he is only required to fix areas that are part of his company’s contract but the President replied, “If you break the people dam then you got to fix it”.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) report, President Ali expressed his disappointment with the Manganese Company that has been maintaining the roads in the area.

Ali was quoted saying, “I would not accept the company not fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities. I am making it very clear that the investors need to step-up their game and fulfill their responsibility to this community”.

GMI had reportedly promised to fix the dam and honour its responsibility but to date has not fulfilled its commitment.