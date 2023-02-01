Man who fired shots in ECD bar granted bail

Latest update February 1st, 2023 12:58 AM
Feb 01, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Bhaishnauth Gurpersaud, the man who was arrested last Friday for discharging a loaded firearm in an East Coast Demerara (ECD) bar, was on Tuesday granted bail to the sum of $650,000 after he was charged for the offence.
Thirty-three-year-old Gurpersaud, an electrician of Belle West, Canal No.2, West Bank Demerara made his first court at the Cove and John Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore where the charges were read to him.
According to the police, Gurpersaud was charged with the possession of ammunition without a licence and with the possession of a .32 Taurus pistol (Possession of Firearm without Licence). He pleaded not guilty to both charges and was granted $250,000 bail on each charge. Also at the court, he was charged with the offence of discharging a loaded firearm ‘within 100 yards of public way’ which he pleaded not guilty to and was granted bail to the tune of $150,000.
He is expected to return to court on March 20, 2023.
Kaieteur News had reported that on Friday sometime around 23:40hrs, the man had reportedly discharged a loaded firearm at the ‘626 Bar’ located at Good Hope, ECD.
Police in a report had stated that on that night, Gurpersaud and his 28-year-old cousin, a businessman of Bel Air Village, Georgetown, who is a licensed firearm holder of a Taurus pistol, were at the bar consuming alcohol, when Gurpersaud (who had his cousin’s firearm in his possession) took out the pistol from his waist and discharged a shot in the air.
However, an eyewitness said that several shots were fired which caused patrons to seek cover. There were no reported injuries.
Following the ordeal, the police were alerted and responded to the incident which led to the suspect and several other persons being contacted and searched. Police said the firearm and 11 matching rounds of ammunition were found in his waist.
The suspect told police that the firearm was given to him by a friend whom police later learnt was his cousin from Bel Air. The area was searched, and one .32 spent shell was recovered.
The cousin subsequently told ranks that the firearm belongs to him. The two were told of the offence, cautioned and arrested and subsequently an investigation was launched.
