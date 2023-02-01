Latest update February 1st, 2023 12:58 AM

Honorary Doctorate to be conferred on Letitia Wright

Feb 01, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana on Tuesday announced that it will host an Extraordinary Convocation Ceremony for the conferral of an Honorary Degree, Doctor of Letters, on Guyanese-British Actress, Letitia Wright, who starred in Black Panther, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 9:00 am at the George Walcott Lecture Theatre. The Actress is currently in Guyana at the invitation of H.E. President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

