Guyanese worker assaults Chinese boss for taunting him after being fired

Kaieteur News – A former Guyanese Manganese Inc (GMI) employee is now on the run after he assaulted his Chinese Supervisor on November 2 last, for taunting him after he was fired.

The wanted man is Rawle Gibbs, 50, of Wismar, Linden and the Chinese man he assaulted is Fia Wiyun.

Kaieteur News was told that Gibbs worked in the ‘Washer plant’ at GMI’s operations located in Matthews Ridge, North West District, Region One and was fired after he refused to ‘’turn around and face his supervisor”.

This newspaper understands that the company has a no smoking policy when working at the Washer Plant and Gibbs was reportedly caught breaking the rule when his supervisor appeared.

To avoid being caught, he turned away when he saw the man coming. It is said Wiyun was reportedly giving him some instructions and subsequently asked him to turn around and face him, but Gibbs refused to obey because he was trying to hide the cigarette from his boss.

His actions reportedly annoyed the supervisor and he was fired on the spot and forced to sign his own termination letter.

Following his termination, Gibbs could not leave the company’s premises immediately because he had to wait until a flight was available for him to leave. Hours later while he was waiting ad to be taken to the hospital for treatment and the matter was reported to police.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, Commander of the Region One police district, Himnauth Sawh, said that when ranks made attempts to arrest Gibbs he had already fled the area and police have been looking for him ever since.

“Efforts are being made to locate him. We are working closely along with police in Region 10 if he shows up there,” Sawh told Kaieteur News.

Gibbs had reportedly managed to slip out of Region One police’s hands by booking his flight under a false name.

His actions have now prompted travel agencies to now demand that passengers present a valid driver’s license, ID card or passport when booking a flight out of Matthews Ridge.