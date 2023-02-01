Guyanese worker assaults Chinese boss for taunting him after being fired

Latest update February 1st, 2023 12:58 AM
Feb 01, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A former Guyanese Manganese Inc (GMI) employee is now on the run after he assaulted his Chinese Supervisor on November 2 last, for taunting him after he was fired.
The wanted man is Rawle Gibbs, 50, of Wismar, Linden and the Chinese man he assaulted is Fia Wiyun.
Kaieteur News was told that Gibbs worked in the ‘Washer plant’ at GMI’s operations located in Matthews Ridge, North West District, Region One and was fired after he refused to ‘’turn around and face his supervisor”.
This newspaper understands that the company has a no smoking policy when working at the Washer Plant and Gibbs was reportedly caught breaking the rule when his supervisor appeared.
To avoid being caught, he turned away when he saw the man coming. It is said Wiyun was reportedly giving him some instructions and subsequently asked him to turn around and face him, but Gibbs refused to obey because he was trying to hide the cigarette from his boss.
His actions reportedly annoyed the supervisor and he was fired on the spot and forced to sign his own termination letter.
Following his termination, Gibbs could not leave the company’s premises immediately because he had to wait until a flight was available for him to leave. Hours later while he was waiting ad to be taken to the hospital for treatment and the matter was reported to police.
Speaking with Kaieteur News, Commander of the Region One police district, Himnauth Sawh, said that when ranks made attempts to arrest Gibbs he had already fled the area and police have been looking for him ever since.
“Efforts are being made to locate him. We are working closely along with police in Region 10 if he shows up there,” Sawh told Kaieteur News.
Gibbs had reportedly managed to slip out of Region One police’s hands by booking his flight under a false name.
His actions have now prompted travel agencies to now demand that passengers present a valid driver’s license, ID card or passport when booking a flight out of Matthews Ridge.
Pres. Ali begging for loans!!
Jan 31, 2023EAST LONDON, South Africa- Despite a valiant 34 from captain Hayley Matthews and 21 not out from debutant Zaida James, the West Indies Women fell to an 8-wicket defeat to India Women in their final...
Jan 31, 2023
Jan 31, 2023
Jan 31, 2023
Jan 31, 2023
Jan 30, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – It is said that the only things that start on time in Guyana are banks and cricket. Not anymore. I... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]