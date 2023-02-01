Exxon finally sets venue for Reg. #4 meeting on sixth oil project

Kaieteur News – Oil giant ExxonMobil on Tuesday announced the venue for the lone meeting that will take place in Region Four, to hear the concerns of the public regarding its sixth oil project it intends to start up in the Stabroek Block.

The company’s local operator, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) said in a public notice published in this newspaper yesterday that the consultation will take place at the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown from 17:00hrs (5pm) to 19:00hrs (7pm) on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

EEPGL commonly referred to as ExxonMobil Guyana, had put out a notice informing stakeholders of the scoping sessions planned. The oil company detailed that eight meetings are planned to garner feedback from the public. The consultations kicked off on Monday, January 30, 2023 and wind down on February 7, 2023.

Notably, the sessions will be spread out across Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Five and Six. While the venue and time was set for all the other Regions, Exxon did not specify where or when the meeting will be held in Region Four, the most populated district in the country.

The meetings held in Region Four usually attract a greater number of citizens with relevant concerns about the project. During its last Consultation on the fifth project, for example, Shadow Natural Resources Minister, David Patterson was in attendance, along with local Engineer and Chemist, Alfred Bhulai. Transparency Advocate and Lawyer, Elizabeth Deane-Hughes, was also present to register her concerns and questions during the scoping session.

With the venue yet to be announced for the meeting in Region Four, set for Thursday, February 2, 2023 stakeholders believe that this is a deliberate attempt to avoid the participation of citizens. Publisher of this newspaper, Mr. Glenn Lall after he became aware of the matter was eager to offer his comments. Lall who has been vocal on governance of the oil sector said Exxon is clearly not serious about stakeholder engagements.

“This is just a sham because of the requirement in place for it to be done. They want to show the World how transparent they were – that they engaged the country and its people- so no one can accuse them of highhandedness with the people’s oil wealth,” he said.

He explained that the oil company craftily followed the regulation and published a newspaper advertisement so there is evidence that the public was invited to participate in the meetings. Lall was keen to point out however that in the same notice, Exxon said the venue and time for the Region Four meeting is yet to be announced. ‘They are waiting on the ninth hour to tell you the consultation is here, knowing fully well the game they are playing, ” The Newspaper Publisher added, “What is more painful is that the Government of the day and the Opposition are silent to this disrespect.”

A source at EEPGL told this newspaper that the oil company was having issues finalizing the location for the meeting in Region Four. According to individual, Exxon was trying to secure the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown for the session. The source had assured that a notice would be published when the company secures the venue for the scoping session.