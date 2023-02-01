Essequibo fishermen killed after hit by speeding car

Kaieteur News – Two fishermen were during the wee hours of Tuesday killed along the Devonshire Public Road, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, after they were struck by a black Toyota Wagon.

Dead are 23-year-old Zamaan Rafeek of Paradise, Essequibo Coast and Mohan Maniram, aged 50, of Hampton Court, Essequibo Coast.

Rafeek and Maniram were reportedly stuck around 00:50hrs while they were heading to the riverside to prepare for a fishing trip out at sea. The fishermen work together on the same boat and Maniram was reportedly towing Rafeek on his bicycle to the location.

According to police, “Maniram was riding west along the southern side of the road when a speeding car, PAD 831, heading in the same direction struck them from behind”.

The impact reportedly severed Maniram’s head and tossed the rest of his body and Rafeek into a nearby trench while the car careened off the road some 50 yards away from where it had struck them.

Police said once the car got into the trench the driver exited and ran away. He was arrested about half an hour later after police found him hiding out at his house located about “200 yards” from the accident scene. A breathalyzer test conducted on him revealed that his breath alcohol content was way above the legal limit measuring 43 and 45 micrograms.

As police took him away to nearest police lock-ups, crime scene investigators were tasked with removing Maniram’s headless body from out of the trench and his severed head off the road.

They were unable to locate Rafeek at the time but continued searching and eventually found his lifeless body around 09:40hrs, submerged in the trench. The bodies of both men are presently at the Suddie Hospital’s Mortuary as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Rafeek’s mother, Salema Shakorran told this publication that she learnt of her son’s death while returning from a police station where she had gone to report him missing.

Shakorran recalled that her son had left their home around 23:00hrs on Monday night to take water for his workmates at the riverside and had promised to return home to assist her with his bed-ridden father but he never returned.

“I wait up, whole night me eye open because when they deh out me don’t sleep… day clean and me na see no body. Me went by one and two family and friends and investigate if them see he, me went by me daughter-in-law and ask if he went deh and she seh no. Me go at the station and report that me can’t find me son, they call all the rest a station and them seh no body like he na deh at the station.,”Shakorran told Kaieteur News.

Her search for Rafeek came to an abrupt end while she was returning home from the police station. The woman said that she was travelling in a minibus when she noticed a large crowd gathered along Devonshire Public Road.

The bus stopped and when Shakorran exited to see what was going on, she saw that they were removing her son’s body from a trench. She recalled that he was still clad in his yellow jersey and black pants- the same clothes he had left home with.

The grieving woman related that Rafeek was the sole breadwinner of their family of five after his dad took ill and became bed-ridden.