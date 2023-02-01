Latest update February 1st, 2023 12:58 AM

Convicted drug trafficker Barry Datarm nabbed at JFK

Feb 01, 2023

Kaieteur News – Self-confessed drug trafficker, Barry Dataram, was last Thursday arrested by Federal Agents at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in the United States of America (US).

Convicted drug trafficker, Barry Dataram.

The 45-year-old man is being housed at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention, the US Federal Bureau of Prisons has confirmed.

The U.S. had issued arrest warrants for Dataram in 2008 for drug trafficking and Kaieteur News understands that he is being detained for two outstanding arrest warrants. An extradition warrant was also issued for him back then.

Dataram, however, managed to get the warrant blocked following rulings from the local court.  In 2015, he was placed before the court to face trial for trafficking 129.23 kg of cocaine on April 26, 2015.

Dataram’s reputed wife, 21-year-old Anjanie Boodnarine was freed of the drug trafficking charge.

The drug convict subsequently moved to the High Court and was granted a $4M pre-trial bail. After his release, Dataram and his wife made good their escape from Guyana using fake passports.

In 2016, he was nabbed in Suriname and handed over to Guyanese authorities. This time Dataram pleaded guilty and was sentenced to some 8 years in jail.

Dataram was recently released from prison and has been under the radar until he was caught last Thursday at JFK Airport.

