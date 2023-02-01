BRISTOW Helicopters gifts Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School $3M worth of equipment

Kaieteur News – BRISTOW Helicopters on Thursday, January 26, 2023 gifted the Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School a quantity of maintenance equipment valued $3M.

The equipment was presented to the George Loy Workshop at the Engineering School by Area Manager, Lt. Col (Ret’d) Courtney Byrne, of BRISTOW Helicopters. The donation was received by Accountable and General Manager, Mrs. Nalini Chanderban, Head of Training, Mr. Rabindra Ramoutar, and Workshop Manager, Mr. Rawle Ally.

The equipment will supplement the school’s current equipment used for practical Aircraft Maintenance Engineering training for its Ab-Initio and Modular Programmes, a statement to the media said Tuesday.

“Col. Byrne said that BRISTOW was happy to contribute to capacity building and the positive impact this would create with the youths enrolled in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering, who would be given an opportunity to use industry standards equipment in their training processes,” the statement from the school said.

Mrs. Chanderban thanked BRISTOW for the donation and stated that the equipment will greatly assist the school in its practical programme delivery.

The BRISTOW team included pilots Captains Wayne Boodoo and Vishal Boochay and Helicopter Mechanic, Mr. Donal Carey.