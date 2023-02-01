Latest update February 1st, 2023 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

BRISTOW Helicopters gifts Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School $3M worth of equipment

Feb 01, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – BRISTOW Helicopters on Thursday, January 26, 2023 gifted the Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School a quantity of maintenance equipment valued $3M.

The equipment was presented to the George Loy Workshop at the Engineering School by Area Manager, Lt. Col (Ret’d) Courtney Byrne, of BRISTOW Helicopters. The donation was received by Accountable and General Manager, Mrs. Nalini Chanderban, Head of Training, Mr. Rabindra Ramoutar, and Workshop Manager, Mr. Rawle Ally.

The equipment will supplement the school’s current equipment used for practical Aircraft Maintenance Engineering training for its Ab-Initio and Modular Programmes, a statement to the media said Tuesday.

“Col. Byrne said that BRISTOW was happy to contribute to capacity building and the positive impact this would create with the youths enrolled in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering, who would be given an opportunity to use industry standards equipment in their training processes,” the statement from the school said.

Representatives of BRISTOW and the Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School during the simple handing over exercise.

Representatives of BRISTOW and the Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School during the simple handing over exercise.

Mrs. Chanderban thanked BRISTOW for the donation and stated that the equipment will greatly assist the school in its practical programme delivery.

The BRISTOW team included pilots Captains Wayne Boodoo and Vishal Boochay and Helicopter Mechanic, Mr. Donal Carey.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Pres. Ali begging for loans!!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

James cameos with bat but India take victory

James cameos with bat but India take victory

Jan 31, 2023

EAST LONDON, South Africa- Despite a valiant 34 from captain Hayley Matthews and 21 not out from debutant Zaida James, the West Indies Women fell to an 8-wicket defeat to India Women in their final...
Read More
Guyana to Suriname Cycling Group ride hailed a success

Guyana to Suriname Cycling Group ride hailed a...

Jan 31, 2023

Michael Singh returns as GBF president

Michael Singh returns as GBF president

Jan 31, 2023

Monedderlust, Ann’s Grove United, Buxton Stars through to quarter-finals

Monedderlust, Ann’s Grove United, Buxton Stars...

Jan 31, 2023

Unit of Allied Arts/Nexgen Golf Completes PE Workshops in Region 6

Unit of Allied Arts/Nexgen Golf Completes PE...

Jan 31, 2023

NSC-instated committee decides Sports Awards winners

NSC-instated committee decides Sports Awards...

Jan 30, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]