Baby dies during delivery at GPHC

…hospital says mother knew of “risks from complicated pregnancy”

Kaieteur News – A baby was pronounced stillborn at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Friday last due to complications during delivery. Kaieteur News understands that the child died as a result of complications due to a congenital disease. Information reaching this newspaper is that the head of the fetus came off during the process of delivery.

The GPHC in a statement issued to Kaieteur News said that the hospital is knowledgeable about the case in question.

The hospital claimed to have worked with the mother and family to provide pre-and post-delivery counselling on account of the case being a uniquely complicated one as a foetus with a poor prognosis, which was medically determined from the onset.

In the meantime, GHPC urged those who are peddling and are privy to third party information related to this incident, to desist from inflicting further grief to the mother and her family who, with the guidance of our medical team, were appraised and had a comprehensive understanding of the associated risks of the pregnancy.

Earlier this month, GPHC had recorded two more maternal deaths which occurred on January 1 and January 6, 2023 respectively.

In a brief statement, the Hospital said that a 31-year-old woman died at the facility on January 6 while on January 1, 2023, a 25-year-old woman died.

On December 23, 2022, Kaieteur News had reported that 38-year-old Tiffani D. Jeffrey died as a result of complications after giving birth at GPHC. It was reported that the woman died two days after she delivered her baby.

Kaieteur News understands that the woman was diagnosed with sickle cell which caused complications during her pregnancy. Over the past few months, GPHC has recorded a number of maternal deaths.

A Lodge, Georgetown woman and her unborn child died on October 20, 2022, while on October 29, 2022 a Mahaica woman, Navita Maraj and her unborn child, died at GPHC.

Since then, the relatives of the deceased have been calling for answers. The hospital has said that investigations have been launched into the women’s deaths. However, it is unclear whether reports on the investigations have been completed and or shared with the families.

Meanwhile, last year Dr. Karen Cummings, Shadow Minister of Health, for the Opposition-led A Partnership for National Unity+ Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) said that considering the billions of dollars that is pumped into the health sector, Guyana should not be recording maternal and infant deaths.