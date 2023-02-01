$599M from IDB loan set aside to build abattoir in Region 5

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana will expend some G$500M to construct an abattoir at Onverwagt, Region Five this year.

The Government had received a US$15M Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan in 2017 for several projects, including the construction of the abattoir. On Tuesday, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during the second day of the consideration of estimates and expenditures of the 2023 budget disclosed that the project will progress over the next 12 months.

Mustapha’s response followed questions posed by Leader of the Alliance for Change (AFC) and Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Khemraj Ramjattan who asked when the project is slated to begin given the $500 million allocated in the budget.

“Mr. Speaker, this was the abattoir that the Honourable Member came and misled this House and came and say that they started it in 2020. This abattoir, the contract was signed by the Permanent Secretary in November of 2022, and this here it’s a contribution from the Government of Guyana because you remember it’s an IDB project and we are hoping by the end of this year that this abattoir can be completed. It is not only $500 million for the abattoir there is a number of other projects that are listed to be done under this programme,” the Minister said.

The project falls under the IDB programme titled ‘Sustainable Agricultural Development Project (SADP)’.

Additionally, Opposition MP, Vinceroy Jordan asked the Minister to tell the National Assembly the current stage of the project given that the contract was signed in November 2022.

“So Mr. Speaker the construction of the abattoir… it was signed on the 3rd of November 2022, the contractor has been mobilizing and he has started some work there and it’s been supervised by the Guyana Livestock and Development Authority (GLDA),” Mustapha responded.

The Minister assured the House that the project would be strictly monitored to ensure that it is completed within the identified timeframe. The Agriculture Minister justified the construction of the abattoir noting that it is important because “our country now is poised to ensure that we become a beef and cattle industry, so that is why we need this abattoir very importantly and we are looking that this would be completed very shortly before the year is out so that we can have a modern state-of-the-art abattoir so that we can start the export of beef to the Caribbean.”

Kaieteur News understands that following the national competitive bidding procedure, the contract for the construction of abattoir was awarded to R. Ramotar Investment to the sum of $599.340 million.