Woman brutally chopped by reputed husband

Jan 31, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 55-year-old businessman from Vryheid, West Canje Berbice was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly attacked his reputed wife with a cutlass in public.

Injured, Deoranie Badal called Marcia

The injured woman has been identified as Deoranie Badal called Marcia, 36, Import Officer for Nand Persaud and Company Inc. She is nursing chop wounds to her head, an arm and is hospitalised at the New Amsterdam Hospital.  Kaieteur News was told by the police that Badal was at the “Jamrock Wash Bay” in Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice on Sunday and at about 13:30hrs, the accused exited a vehicle with a cutlass in hand in front the business place. He charged towards her vehicle while she was sitting inside and he dealt several chops to the windscreen.
Badal quickly exited the vehicle and was chopped to the head several times. She also received a chop to her arm as she tried to fend off the blows.

A policeman who was at the location at the time of the incident intervened and rushed the woman to the Port Mourant Hospital. She was then transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she remains a patient.

Pres. Ali begging for loans!!

