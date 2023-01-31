Monedderlust, Ann’s Grove United, Buxton Stars through to quarter-finals

Latest update January 31st, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 31, 2023 Sports
– East Coast Mash Cup to continue on Friday
Kaieteur News – It was a busy weekend at the Golden Grove Community Ground when action in the East Coast Mash Cup continued.
Dellon Wright scored two headers in the first half to lead Ann’s Grove United to a 2 – 0 win over Melanie FC on Saturday.
Wright’s headers came in the 5th and 7th minute as Ann’s Grove progressed to the quarter-finals.
Pouderoyen FC, one of two West Side teams in the tournament, gained a ‘walk over’ victory after Santos FC failed to show up.
On Sunday, in the first game of the doubleheader, Monedderlust, with goals from Kevin Cottoy (13) and Tyrone Delph (85), defeated Beterverwagting (BV) FC 2 – 0.
The night’s second game saw Buxton Stars edging Rosignol FC 5 – 3 following kicks from the penalty spot after the two sides failed to find the net in regulation time.
Meanwhile, the tournament will continue on Friday with a triple-header, starting at 6:00 pm, with Slingerz FC taking on Paradise FC.
Fruta Conquerors will play Airy Hall FC in the second match, and tournament host Golden Grove Dynamic FC is expected to battle Buxton United.
The winner of the 16-team tournament will pocket $500,000.
Pres. Ali begging for loans!!
Jan 31, 2023EAST LONDON, South Africa- Despite a valiant 34 from captain Hayley Matthews and 21 not out from debutant Zaida James, the West Indies Women fell to an 8-wicket defeat to India Women in their final...
Jan 31, 2023
Jan 31, 2023
Jan 31, 2023
Jan 31, 2023
Jan 30, 2023
Kaieteur News – I wrote several times on this page that you cannot prevent people from disrespecting you. You cannot... more
Kaieteur News – The economy of Guyana has enjoyed a sustained period of economic growth. Real GDP growth has been... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]