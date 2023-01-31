Latest update January 31st, 2023 12:59 AM

Monedderlust, Ann’s Grove United, Buxton Stars through to quarter-finals

Jan 31, 2023 Sports

– East Coast Mash Cup to continue on Friday

Kaieteur News – It was a busy weekend at the Golden Grove Community Ground when action in the East Coast Mash Cup continued.

Dellon Wright scored two headers in the first half to lead Ann’s Grove United to a 2 – 0 win over Melanie FC on Saturday.

Monedderlust goal scorers Tyrone Delph (L) and Kevin Cottoy.

Wright’s headers came in the 5th and 7th minute as Ann’s Grove progressed to the quarter-finals.

Dellon Wright had a double for Ann’s Grove United.

Pouderoyen FC, one of two West Side teams in the tournament, gained a ‘walk over’ victory after Santos FC failed to show up.

On Sunday, in the first game of the doubleheader, Monedderlust, with goals from Kevin Cottoy (13) and Tyrone Delph (85), defeated Beterverwagting (BV) FC 2 – 0.

The night’s second game saw Buxton Stars edging Rosignol FC 5 – 3 following kicks from the penalty spot after the two sides failed to find the net in regulation time.

Meanwhile, the tournament will continue on Friday with a triple-header, starting at 6:00 pm, with Slingerz FC taking on Paradise FC.

Fruta Conquerors will play Airy Hall FC in the second match, and tournament host Golden Grove Dynamic FC is expected to battle Buxton United.

The winner of the 16-team tournament will pocket $500,000.

