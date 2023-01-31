Michael Singh returns as GBF president

Kaieteur News – Michael Singh returned as president of the local custodians for basketball, now formally known as the Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF), following Sunday’s Congress and elections at the Guyana Olympics Associations (GOA) Liliendaal Headquarters.

Singh, who will be severing his second term as president, was unopposed while being re-joined by General Secretary Patrick Haynes, who was also unchallenged for the position.

Singh and Haynes were the only two executives returning from the previous body, as the GBF’s affiliated members moved to add fresh faces and some newcomers to the basketball administration in Guyana.

Rawle Toney, president of the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA), president of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA), Jermaine Slater, and former female National Player Sonia Rodney, are the three Vice Presidents of the GBF.

Deputy Audit Manager at the Caricom Secretariat Chavez Branche is the new Treasurer, and Quincy Baird, GTT’s Accounts Payable, Treasury and Tax Manager, will serve as the GBF’s Assistant Secretary/Treasurer.

Sileena Arjune got the nod in votes against Julian Haynes for the position of Technical Director, while Dennis Clarke, Deon Ferrier and Leona Kyte were named the three ‘At Large Members’ of the GBF.

Singh, following the elections, thanked the associations for entrusting him with the responsibility of governing basketball in Guyana while applauding the diverse membership of the Executive Committee.

He welcomed new faces to administration for local basketball and told the gathering at Olympic House and those who joined via zoom that the new GBF Executive Committee will work closely to ensure that game is properly-governed locally.

Singh said the new body is to meet soon to address the immediate issue of funding for the National team and current Caribbean Champion, being prepared for their title defence of the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Championships.

The GBF, Singh said, will be making a presentation to Government and Corporate Guyana, to aid in the infrastructural development of the game, as well as construction of its own indoor facility.

The development of female basketball will also take centre stage, Singh highlighted, following the inclusion of three women (Sonia Rodney, Sileena Arjune and Leona Kyte) on the Executive Committee.

Meanwhile, the local basketball Federation made two changes to its constitution.

The Michael Singh-led body voted unanimously to change the name from the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) to the Guyana Basketball Federation.

Additionally, Congress voted solidly to add ‘At Large/Committee’ members; a move the GBF said is to add in their ability to properly govern basketball in Guyana.