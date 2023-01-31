James cameos with bat but India take victory

Latest update January 31st, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 31, 2023 Sports
EAST LONDON, South Africa- Despite a valiant 34 from captain Hayley Matthews and 21 not out from debutant Zaida James, the West Indies Women fell to an 8-wicket defeat to India Women in their final preliminary match of the Women’s Tri-Series at Buffalo Park in East London.
Batting first, West Indies posted 94/6 from their 20 overs, Matthews top-scored with 34 (34) and Zaida James added a valuable 21 (31) not out. Deepti Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 4-2-11-3 followed by Pooja Vastrakar with 4-1-19-2. India reached the 95-run target in 13.5 overs, with Jemima Rodrigues on 42 (39) not out and captain Harmanpreet Kaur 32 (23) not out. Shamilia Connell finished with figures of 3-0-17-1 followed by Hayley Matthews with 2-0-7-1.
After the match captain Hayley Matthews applauded the efforts by the four U19 players who were part of the playing eleven today, saying “It was really good to see how the U19s played today. Zaida James stepped up with the bat and the energy that they brought on the field was
really good. We are still missing the experience of Stafanie Taylor and Chinelle Henry and it’s been a pretty tough tournament for us when it comes to results but we have better days to look forward too.”
T20I Tri-Series Match Results
(all matches to be played at Buffalo Park, East London)
21 January: vs South Africa – South Africa won by 44 runs
23 January: vs India – India won by 56 runs
25 January: vs South Africa – South Africa won by 10 wickets
30 January: vs India, 3pm local time (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)- India won by 8 wickets
2 February: Tri-Series Final, 3pm local time (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)
