Guyana to Suriname Cycling Group ride hailed a success

Jan 31, 2023

Kaieteur News – The organizers of the One Guyana Cycling Group ride have hailed their fourth edition of the Guyana-Suriname cross-country group ride to be a massive success, which were held from 26th to 29th January.

The Guyana to Suriname cycling group ride under the ‘One Guyana’ tag line concluded on 29th January at the Cayenne border (Albina Suriname). The event consisted of four stages, seeing at least forty-seven riders participating at this year’s event with three female riders as well as National School Cycling Champion boy; seventeen year old Sherwin Sampson also among those participated.

Riders in their paces during the first leg of the Cycling Group ride.

The One Guyana Cycling Group-Ride rode off from the Kitty seawalls (roundabout) Georgetown, Guyana and concluded at Albina, Suriname (the Cayenne border).

According to the Event Promoter, it was the first time this cycling group rode to the Cayenne Border as opposed to previous years, where they finished at South Drain, Nickerie.

Riders assembled at the SEMC Motor building ahead of the final leg of the cycling group ride.

However, riders that participated at this year’s event were pleased to be a part of this monumental feat. The Guyana to Suriname cycling group ride; an event which helps to promote tourism, foster greater relationship between Guyana and Suriname and also promotes a healthy lifestyle as well as the sport in both countries.

Group photo of participants arriving at Albina, Suriname.

The event was sponsored by Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) Suriname, Ford Auto Suriname, Lucozade Energy, Extra Energy Drink and Professional Key Shop.

