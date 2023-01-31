Guyana to Suriname Cycling Group ride hailed a success

Latest update January 31st, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 31, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The organizers of the One Guyana Cycling Group ride have hailed their fourth edition of the Guyana-Suriname cross-country group ride to be a massive success, which were held from 26th to 29th January.
The Guyana to Suriname cycling group ride under the ‘One Guyana’ tag line concluded on 29th January at the Cayenne border (Albina Suriname). The event consisted of four stages, seeing at least forty-seven riders participating at this year’s event with three female riders as well as National School Cycling Champion boy; seventeen year old Sherwin Sampson also among those participated.
The One Guyana Cycling Group-Ride rode off from the Kitty seawalls (roundabout) Georgetown, Guyana and concluded at Albina, Suriname (the Cayenne border).
According to the Event Promoter, it was the first time this cycling group rode to the Cayenne Border as opposed to previous years, where they finished at South Drain, Nickerie.
However, riders that participated at this year’s event were pleased to be a part of this monumental feat. The Guyana to Suriname cycling group ride; an event which helps to promote tourism, foster greater relationship between Guyana and Suriname and also promotes a healthy lifestyle as well as the sport in both countries.
The event was sponsored by Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) Suriname, Ford Auto Suriname, Lucozade Energy, Extra Energy Drink and Professional Key Shop.
Pres. Ali begging for loans!!
Jan 31, 2023EAST LONDON, South Africa- Despite a valiant 34 from captain Hayley Matthews and 21 not out from debutant Zaida James, the West Indies Women fell to an 8-wicket defeat to India Women in their final...
Jan 31, 2023
Jan 31, 2023
Jan 31, 2023
Jan 31, 2023
Jan 30, 2023
Kaieteur News – I wrote several times on this page that you cannot prevent people from disrespecting you. You cannot... more
Kaieteur News – The economy of Guyana has enjoyed a sustained period of economic growth. Real GDP growth has been... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]