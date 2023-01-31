‘Fake doctor’ walks free after witnesses fail to show up

Kaieteur News – Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman on Monday dismissed the charge against 27-year-old Mikhail McLennon of Pattensen, Turkeyen, Georgetown, who was charged for pretending to be a doctor.

According to McLennon’s lawyer, Bernard DaSilva, the trial was set to commence on Monday at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court. However, he disclosed that when the matter was called, the prosecution failed to produce its witnesses to testify. As such, the magistrate dismissed the charge against McLennon for want of prosecution.

Kaieteur News had reported that McLennon was out on $80,000 bail. McLennon had pleaded not guilty to the charge which states that on June 3, 2022, at Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara, while not being a medical practitioner, he identified himself to Bibi Hassan as a person qualified to practice medicine. He was charged with ‘Improper Use of Medical Title, Contrary to Section 13 (1) (c) of the Medical Practitioner Act Chapter 32:02.’

Notably, McLennon was charged three months after a Facebook post was made by the Guyana Cancer Foundation, which notified the public that McLennon is not a doctor and is no longer affiliated with the Foundation; the man had admitted guilt and quickly apologised to those who were affected by his actions.

Hassan, the President/Founder of the Foundation, in a statement explained that McLennon had asked to be a volunteer with the Foundation and he was hired. However, she noted that after McLennon was hired, “persons from the media and others called to confirm that he is not a doctor.”

Notably, checks made by the Foundation revealed that there were no records showing McLennon is registered at the Medical Council of Guyana. According to Hassan, she then questioned McLennon about his medical degree and he refused to send a copy of it to her. “He said he is working as a Medical Officer/Pharmacist at ROK Pharmacy but there is no such pharmacy that exists,” it was further noted.

Hassan made it clear too that McLennon is no longer affiliated with the Guyana Cancer Foundation. In a purported curriculum vitae (CV) that McLennon submitted to the foundation, under work experience that he is a Medical Officer at the pharmacy (which was found to be non-existent), that he worked at the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital, the New Amsterdam Family Health Centre, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), and a few other places. As for education, he claimed he attended the University of Guyana (UG), Texila University and Queen’s College.

McLennon later took to his Facebook page and made a statement in which he admitted that he was wrong and acknowledged, “I made a huge mistake and I would at least try to explain my side.”