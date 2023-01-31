Digicel to give away $16M for anniversary promotion

Kaieteur News – Digicel Guyana yesterday launched its 16th Anniversary promotion whereby it will award a million dollars each to 16 customers in 16 days.

Both prepaid and postpaid customers can participate to win beginning January 31st and ending on February 15th. Prepaid customers can enter by simply topping up with $1,000 or more (Electronically or by Scratch Cards). Every top up of $1000 or more gives one entry in the draw for that day. For postpaid customers, all that needs to be done is to pay the December bill in full and the customer’s number would be entered in the draw for the entire promotional period. Winners will be randomly selected daily and called live during the Digicel Morning Rush radio show on Kaieteur Radio 99.1FM at 7:45am!

Here’s where it gets a little more exciting! If a winner is called and their phone is off or the call goes unanswered, they will have until midnight to answer their call or make contact with Digicel on 690-5444. If that customer doesn’t answer within the time frame, then the $1,000,000 will roll over to the next day’s winner!

“We are celebrating 16 years of serving you,” Gregory Dean, the CEO, said, adding, “As we celebrate yet another milestone, our top focus remains on providing connectivity throughout Guyana. Since liberalization, we have committed significant investments to service expansions and improvements in Guyana to deliver high speed LTE services and coverage. We have also commenced roll out of our fibre for business services in Georgetown and surrounding areas. We would like to say thank you to our loyal customers for making it 16 wonderful and dynamic years in Guyana and we are excited to continue providing the widest coverage and most reliable communication services”.

Digicel was keen to note that this is the only promotion that is currently running and not to answer WhatsApp calls claiming to be Digicel or to give their 4-digit codes or pin numbers. All calls for this promotion will come from 226-7453/4 (Kaieteur Radio 99.1FM) or 660-1000.