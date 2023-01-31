De New Year deh pon steroids

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De New Year is like de economy. It flying high like it is supersonic jet. Today is de last day of January.

Some people nah done mek dem New Year’s Resolutions as yet. And one month done fly by. Some others done break dem resolutions. Wan man did promise dat he gan stop bite he fingernails. Now, he toenails never looked better.

De new year deh pon steroids. Some people nah even tek down dem Christmas decoration yet. And now dem gat to put up de buntings fuh Mashramani.

With all de money wah de Culture Ministry get, de government gan put on a big show fuh de Mashramani. By de time we ketch we self, Easter gan deh pon we. Before you know it, Christmas 2023 gan be with we and we all gan wonder where the Year went.

Dat is de problem with people. Dem does allow de year fuh go by and still nah get all de things dem want get done. And den dem does complain how time flying by. De truth is that de speed of time is de same. Is we who does go slower and faster.

De speed of de New Year mek dem boys remember de teacher wah ask he class, “How many seconds there are in a year?” De students start to tek out dem calculators fuh calculate de seconds.

One boy however put up he hand and claim he done know de answer. He tell de teacher how de year gat 12 seconds – January 2nd, February 2nd, March 2nd…December 2nd.

Talk half. Leff half!