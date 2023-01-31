Black Panther Star preaches ‘love’ and ‘peace’ to MPs

Latest update January 31st, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Letitia Wright, the star of Black Panther, on Monday visited the National Assembly, on invitation of the Speaker, Manzoor Nadir where she encouraged the politicians to work together for the betterment of the country and its people.

Wright in a brief address to the Members of Parliament (MPs) said she was there to understand how her platform could be used to help young Guyanese.

Guyanese – British actress Letitia Wright who starred in Black Panther addressed Members of Parliament during her visit to the National Assembly on Monday. (Photo credit: DPI)

“I just wanted to visit the different sectors to know the ways in which I could use my platform for good and encouragement, especially for the young people of Guyana because I am the daughter of the soil of Guyana,” she said.

Wright who is well-known for her leading role in the American blockbuster movie, Black Panther, left Guyana at the age of eight years old for the United Kingdom (UK), where she developed her talent and love for acting. She has not visited her country in 20 years.

She told the National Assembly, “I do not know the ins and outs of politics. I care more about children and the betterment of young people – that’s kinda where my Ministry is but as you all come together to make decisions for the country, I encourage you both, on both sides, both parties, I encourage peace, I encourage love. I am of peace, I am of love and I am just proud of you both and everybody that’s working for the betterment and the empowerment of our country.”

Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, Opposition MPs, Catherine Hughes and Lenox Shuman all welcomed the star and applauded her for the unique role she plays as one of the first Afro superheroes and more importantly, for being a role model to aspiring actors in her home country.

