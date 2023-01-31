$1 billion earmarked to ‘fix-up’ two hinterland airstrips

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works is planning to spend almost $1 billion to have the Matthews Ridge Airstrip in Region One and the Paruima Airstrip in Region Seven rehabilitated.

This is according to an invitation for bids (IFB) published in this publication on Sunday. According to the advertisement, the rehabilitation of the Region Seven airstrip is projected to cost $353,800,000 while the runway in Region One is pegged at $645 million.

The Matthews Ridge Airstrip and the one in Paruima are among several runways which would be rehabilitated this year so as to make the structures safer for aircrafts to land.

This is according to Senior Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh who mentioned during his 2023 budget presentation that the government has allocated $1.6 billion from the National Budget to rehabilitate and maintain a number of hinterland airstrips in the country.

“Mr. Speaker, several hinterland airstrips and related facilities were also rehabilitated and maintained to make them safer for aircraft, travellers, tourists, and investors. In 2022, Government expended $600 million toward the completion of the Lethem, Baramita, Paramakatoi and Kaieteur airstrips, paving the way for new developments in these communities to attract more business, tourism and socio-economic activities,” he explained.

The Minister had noted that part of the $600 million too; they also commenced rehabilitation on three airstrips – Eteringbang in Region Seven, Karisparu in Region Eight and Ekereku Bottom in Region Seven – which will be completed during the first half of this year.

He added, “In 2023, an amount of $1.6 billion has been allocated for their completion and at the same time, caters for the rehabilitation of Paruima, Imbaimadai and Matthews Ridge airstrips and maintenance of other hinterland airstrips.”

As it relates to the Ekereku Bottom, Karisparu and Eteringbang airstrips, this publication had reported that contracts were awarded for them to be rehabilitated. In April last year, contractor Ideal Engineering was contracted to work on the Karisparu airstrip to the tune of $314,421,450, while The Orlando Charles Foundation was awarded the $308,034,237 contract for the Ekereku Bottom airstrip. Works on the Eteringbang airstrip was being done by the Guyana Defence Force and community members in that area.

Kaieteur News reported that the Ministry was upgrading the airstrips to concrete structures since they have been in poor conditions for some time, which pose a danger to aircraft and passengers utilising them.

It was explained that the Karisparu Airstrip, which has a sand-gravel surface, would become water-logged when it rains therefore rendering the structure inoperable for take-off and landing of flights. A source from the Ministry had told Kaieteur News that the surface is equally dangerous when dry, as it becomes loose and therefore affects the performance of aircraft.

As a result of the poor condition, there are limited flights to this location and the community is highly dependent on air travel because of the absence of efficient alternative modes.

Similarly, this publication was told that the Ekereku Bottom runway has a bituminous surface treatment, which has potholes. The Ministry had previously conducted repairs to the airstrip but the structure has reportedly deteriorated and poses danger to the landing gears of planes.

This specific runway is slated to be widened from 40ft to 50ft to be compliant with Guyana Civil Aviation Authority’s (GCAA) regulation. To this end, the Ministry is planning to rehabilitate the airstrips from sand-gravel to concrete surfaces to better facilitate the users.