Venezuelan busted with kilo of marijuana

Kaieteur News – A Venezuelan man was on Saturday evening busted with over 1000 grams of marijuana in Tuschen North Squatting Area, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Police identified him as Adrian Meddia, 29, and stated that they carried out the operation at around 23:15hrs.

Meddia was reportedly standing at a location holding a bulky haversack when police ranks pulled up.

One of the ranks told Meddia that he would like to search him and the Venezuelan man agreed.

When the policeman opened the haversack, he found two scotch tape-wrapped bulky parcels containing the drugs. He was arrested and taken to Leonora Police Station where he remains in custody pending charges.