Venezuelan busted with kilo of marijuana

Latest update January 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Jan 30, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A Venezuelan man was on Saturday evening busted with over 1000 grams of marijuana in Tuschen North Squatting Area, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).
Police identified him as Adrian Meddia, 29, and stated that they carried out the operation at around 23:15hrs.
Meddia was reportedly standing at a location holding a bulky haversack when police ranks pulled up.
One of the ranks told Meddia that he would like to search him and the Venezuelan man agreed.
When the policeman opened the haversack, he found two scotch tape-wrapped bulky parcels containing the drugs. He was arrested and taken to Leonora Police Station where he remains in custody pending charges.
Oil money vanishing in thin air
Jan 30, 2023– Winners announced at gala ceremony last night Kaieteur News – The country’s top-performing athletes and officials were in the spotlight last night at the National Sports Awards,...
Jan 30, 2023
Jan 30, 2023
Jan 30, 2023
Jan 29, 2023
Jan 29, 2023
Kaieteur News – The French philosopher, Jacques Derrida has made a huge contribution to epistemology with his invention... more
Kaieteur News – There is a certain person in the government who can be caustic criticizing members of the Opposition.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]