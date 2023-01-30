SBM Offshore launches Guyana-Monaco Mousetrap Car Grand Prix

Kaieteur News – SBM Offshore, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education last week officially launched the Guyana-Monaco Mousetrap Car Grand Prix Competition at the Roraima Duke Lodge.

The Monaco Mousetrap Car Grand Prix is an international competition that is held annually in the Principality of Monaco, SBM said in a press release. The competition will see high school students using the Laws of Physics to create a model race car utilising a mousetrap to propel the car forward by triggering the original trap mechanism. It was created under the High Patronage of His Serene Highness, Prince Albert II of Monaco to promote Science and Engineering to students in a fun, exciting way.

Through SBM Offshore, Guyana was officially invited to participate in the international event, opening an avenue for the skills and talents of Guyanese students to express their creativity and compete in the areas of Science and Engineering. In a collaborative effort with the Ministry of Education, the company invited several secondary schools that contested in the National Science Fair to participate in the launch of the local leg of the competition. Three categories are open for three entries – Acceleration, Endurance, and Innovation and Creativity.

General Manager of SBM Offshore, Mr. Martin Cheong expressed his gratitude to the organisers of the Monaco Mousetrap Car Grand Prix for extending this exciting opportunity to Guyana and encouraged students to make full use of the opportunity. He said, “It is an extremely exciting opportunity to display your creativity, innovation and demonstrate your understanding of the Laws of Physics. Guyana is home to many brilliant students and creative minds who can certainly compete on an international level once given the chance to do so. We wish to encourage you to make full use of this occasion and display your creativity.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Education Officer for Amerindian Hinterland Education Development, Mr. Marti DeSouza, stated, “The time of this competition is very apt so that we can engage our children at a very high level. Even as you go out and take part in the competition, you are going to be using your scientific knowledge. Give it your best! You have to think critically and apply yourself. I want to see excellent, creative designs that will be sure to win the competition in Monaco.”

The participating schools will have to apply to be part of the competition. Once all the applications have been submitted, an official request will be sent to Monaco, and a number of mousetrap kits will be mailed to Guyana. Once the schools receive the kits, they will be given a timeframe to complete their mousetrap cars, following which the entries will be judged. The first, second and third-place winners of each category will be automatically entered into the international leg of the competition, while the first-place winner of each category will be awarded acash prize to purchase materials for the schools’ Science Departments.

Once the three best performers of each category are determined, videos of their performance willbe submitted to Monaco by way of a video recording for judging in the international competition. If a local team is successful in the international leg of the competition, they will be offered free travel to Monaco where they will have a chance to view the Grand Prix from a prime location. SBM Offshore will pay for travels to Monaco, while the Monaco Mousetrap Car Grand Prix organisers will pay for their stay.