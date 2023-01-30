Opposition says Learning Channel is hamstrung by nepotism

– Manickchand denies such exists, asks for evidence

Kaieteur News – Opposition Member of Parliament, Cathy Hughes while underscoring the importance of the Learning Channel in supplementing the delivery of education here, flagged what she described as nepotism which continues to bedevil the entity.

Education Minister, Priya Manaickchand subsequently made an attempt to interrupt and called on the former Minister, Hughes to provide evidence.

“Mr. Speaker, The Learning Channel, quite possibly is the most important mass education tool for primary and secondary education and must be commended. But this entity has been unable to reach its full potential because it continues to be constrained by nepotism and limited thinking,” Hughes told the National Assembly last week during the budget debates. “Why should someone who is related to the sitting Education Minister be running that facility with no broadcast or education background. These are the issues that continue to plague us and these are the issues that have to be addressed,” Hughes told the House.

At this juncture, Manickchand made an attempt to intervene but was not allowed by the Speaker, Manzoor Nadir. She subsequently used her Ministry to issue a press release condemning Hughes’ statements. “The Ministry of Education strongly rejects the statements made by Opposition Member of Parliament, Ms. Catherine Hughes directed to a senior officer within the Ministry, Ms. Anieshaw Mohamed, Head of the Guyana Learning Channel. These statements were made during Mrs. Hughes budget 2023 presentation in the National Assembly on Friday, January 27, 2023. “

The release added: “Mrs. Hughes tried to tarnish the reputation of Ms. Mohamed by stating that Ms. Mohamed was employed to Head the Learning Channel because she is related to the Honourable Minister of Education. This could not have been further from the truth. Ms. Mohamed and Minister Manickchand are not related in any way. This untruth told by the Opposition Member of Parliament should be rejected fully. It was a cowardly act to attack a professional public servant. A woman who is making significant changes in the education sector.”

The Ministry said since assuming the leadership of the Learning Channel in 2020, the GLC has been transformed in every aspect and is now able to better serve children, teachers and the general public. “The GLC which was struggling from 2015 to August 2020 with one channel, now has six channels dedicated to broadcasting educational content being used by learners and teachers. Approximately 85% of hinterland communities have access to the GLC with the installation of televisions and solar systems within those communities. By the end of the first quarter in 2023, there will be 100% access. All these interventions including shows aimed at making learning fun and entertaining, were critical especially in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when remote learning was necessary due to school closures.

The GLC has never been in a better position to push the distance learning agenda for the

Ministry of Education.

The Ministry of Education also rejected what it deemed an attack on its Chief Planning Officer, Mrs. Nicola Warrina-Johnson by another Opposition MP, Mrs Natasha Singh-Lewis in a television programme run by the said MP. “Mrs. Warrina-Johnson is amongst the most qualified planners in the Caribbean and her services are coveted internationally. Guyana is lucky to have her. She has dedicated her life in service to the Guyanese people and has declined many lucrative offers because she believes in building her country. She is responsible for planning in a dynamic sector for many years now. She is current with education trends internationally and plans for needs as they arise and as they are predicted. Mrs Warrina-Johnson collaborates closely, on the Honourable Minister’s behalf, with International Development Partners and other agencies to implement the Ministry’s programme,” the Ministry’s statement added.