NSC-instated committee decides Sports Awards winners

– Winners announced at gala ceremony last night

Kaieteur News – The country’s top-performing athletes and officials were in the spotlight last night at the National Sports Awards, hosted by the National Sports Commission (NSC).

The awards this year were consolidated for the period 2021 – 2022 since 2020 was lost to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

A committee put in place by the NSC that comprises some of the most prominent sports journalists and editors, met last week and deliberated over the nominations sent in by National sports associations and Federations.

Boxer Desmond Amsterdam, Olympian Emanuel Archibald and West Indies batsman, Tagenarine Chanderpaul led the nominations for Sportsman-of-the-year Award.

Footballer Omari Glasgow, squash player Shomari Wiltshire, along with Leon Seaton Jr were some of the nominees for Junior Sportsman-of-the-year.

Over in the female Sportsman-of-the-year award category, Squash players Nicolette Fernandes and Ashley Ray-Khalil received several nominations, as well as Bodybuilder, Rosanna Fung.

Meanwhile, CARIFTA Games medallist, Attoya Harvey, Olympian Aleka Persaud and cricketer Ashmini Munisar are the nominees for Junior Sportswoman-of-the-year.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Charles Ramson Jr said the Awards, last held in May 2019, is an important part of Sports in Guyana since it allows the Government of Guyana to give recognition to athletes and associations for their outstanding performances.

“It’s important that people are recognized, and it’s important that everybody that’s involved in sports that they’re recognized. So sports award is something that has existed for a long time, and there’s a reason why it existed for a long time. It always made sense. So we’re happy to be part of the recommencement of the awards, and we expect it to be of a distinct flavour,” Ramson stated.

The Sports Awards will culminate a busy weekend for the Ministry of Sport, which also hosted its second National Sports Conference Saturday.