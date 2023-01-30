Latest update January 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

In Guyana prices nah come down as yet!

Jan 30, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Fareed Zakaria, de man wah does appear on CNN on a Sunday morning, needs to come to Guyana. On yesterday show de man claim how when Russia did invade Ukraine, it caused prices to skyrocket. But he now say that de prices falling. And he show how in graph how de price of food, oil and natural gas and fertilizer fall below de pre-invasion prices.

Dem boys want Fareed to know dat Guyana is de exception to that rule. Prices nah really fallin in Guyana. De only price wah bin drop is petrol and is only because de government remove some taxes. Otherwise, we still deh in de same boat as during de Russian invasion.

Cooking oil wah does mek right here still more expensive. Vegetables still more expensive. Chicken price now selling for one third more than before. And dem poultry rearers claim de price of feed gone up. So Guyanese still feeling de pressure.

Dat is why dem boys never buy no argument about supply chain crisis. And dem boys nah impressed with all de talk about food security. De price of locally produced food still high in de market,

And de more money government sharing out, de higher de prices in de market. Is like yuh spending de money before yuh get it. De money buying less and less every day.

So dem boys want ask Fared fuh come here and study what really going on. Because de pressure is hard on de consumers and de government nah look like dem can solve de problem.

Talk half. Leff half.

 

