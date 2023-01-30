GHE looks to regain Regional four-day Supremacy

GCB executives meet the Guyana Harpy Eagles…

Kaieteur News – The executives of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) met with the players and management staff of Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The engagement was arranged prior to the team’s departure for Antigua to begin this year’s West Indies Championship which commences on February 1, 2023.

In addressing the gathering President of the GCB Bissoondyal Singh, who arrived in the country just three hours prior to the engagement, showed his unwavering commitment to the administration of cricket by attending the planned function to motivate the GHE team. He encouraged the players to remain focused on the task at hand which is to regain supremacy in the four-day format; a format Guyana dominated for five (5) consecutive years before Barbados won the Covid shortened season on 2020.

The GHE departed Guyana at 05:00 hours on Sunday, January 29. Their opening match is against defending champions Barbados Pride on February 1 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The second round match will be against Windwards Volcanoes beginning on February 8 in Grenada, after which, they return home for a one-month break between the second and third round.

The GHE squad is: Leon Johnson (Captain), Veerasammy Permaul (Vice-captain), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Matthew Nandu, Kemol Savory, Tevin Imlach, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith, Ronsford Beaton, Akshaya Persaud, Ashmead Need, Shamar Joseph. The Manager is Albert Clements, Head coach Ryan Hercules, Assistant coach is Garvin Nedd, Cricket analyst is Keshava Ramphal and the physiotherapist Angelica Holder.