Georgetown, East Coast, Berbice and Bartica pick up wins

Tiger Rentals u13 football…

Kaieteur News – Match-day three of the inter-association/club leg of the Tiger Rentals Guyana sponsored GFF National under-13 development football initiative saw Georgetown and East Coast ATCs going top of the points table with seven points each.

The day also saw a total of four matches being played at the National Training Center (NTC), Providence on Saturday last, where Bartica registered their first win and points from their three games played, while West Berbice earned their second victory.

West Berbice breezed past East Berbice 3-1 thanks to a brace from Kahiem Hercules and one goal from Ramzan Hussein. Allan Spencer scored the consolation for East Berbice.

Jashawn Hughes and Darius Chester netted one goal each in Georgetown ATC’s 2-1 win over Upper Demerara that had won both of their previous two games. Anthony Gordon scored the solitary strike for the losers.

Rayleigh Tracy and Lebron Wharton scored one goal each for Bartica who made the trek back to Region Seven on Saturday with a wonderful three points after easing past West Demerara 2-0.

Isaiah Williams’ lone goal was enough to secure three points and bragging rights for East Coast following their needling victory over East Bank ATC.