Latest update January 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Georgetown, East Coast, Berbice and Bartica pick up wins

Jan 30, 2023 Sports

Tiger Rentals u13 football…

Kaieteur News – Match-day three of the inter-association/club leg of the Tiger Rentals Guyana sponsored GFF National under-13 development football initiative saw Georgetown and East Coast ATCs going top of the points table with seven points each.

The day also saw a total of four matches being played at the National Training Center (NTC), Providence on Saturday last, where Bartica registered their first win and points from their three games played, while West Berbice earned their second victory.

West Berbice breezed past East Berbice 3-1 thanks to a brace from Kahiem Hercules and one goal from Ramzan Hussein. Allan Spencer scored the consolation for East Berbice.

Jashawn Hughes and Darius Chester netted one goal each in Georgetown ATC’s 2-1 win over Upper Demerara that had won both of their previous two games. Anthony Gordon scored the solitary strike for the losers.

Rayleigh Tracy and Lebron Wharton scored one goal each for Bartica who made the trek back to Region Seven on Saturday with a wonderful three points after easing past West Demerara 2-0.

Isaiah Williams’ lone goal was enough to secure three points and bragging rights for East Coast following their needling victory over East Bank ATC.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Oil money vanishing in thin air

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

NSC-instated committee decides Sports Awards winners

NSC-instated committee decides Sports Awards winners

Jan 30, 2023

– Winners announced at gala ceremony last night Kaieteur News – The country’s top-performing athletes and officials were in the spotlight last night at the National Sports Awards,...
Read More
Georgetown, East Coast, Berbice and Bartica pick up wins

Georgetown, East Coast, Berbice and Bartica pick...

Jan 30, 2023

GHE looks to regain Regional four-day Supremacy

GHE looks to regain Regional four-day Supremacy

Jan 30, 2023

Aquilani Swaminadha and Kataleya Sam win DeSinco National U12 Chess Championships

Aquilani Swaminadha and Kataleya Sam win DeSinco...

Jan 30, 2023

BCQS Squash Masters starts Wednesday

BCQS Squash Masters starts Wednesday

Jan 29, 2023

Guyana Chess Federation appoints Vice President and New Director

Guyana Chess Federation appoints Vice President...

Jan 29, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]